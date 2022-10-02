Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Chemical 'tsunami': next step in fight against PFAS

By Tracey Ferrier, Aap
Updated October 2 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Properties on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash are among those contaminated with PFAS. File picture

There's an uncomfortable truth among experts who study a vast family of toxic, long-lived but widely used chemicals called PFAS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.