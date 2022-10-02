Gatlin in gun position for Black Top final

Newcastle star French Martini won a record-smashing battle on times in the heats but Gatlin took early favouritism into the group 2 Black Top (515m) at The Gardens this Friday night after drawing box one.
The John and Minnie Finn-trained Gatlin crossed from box six in heat one last Friday night and railed beautifully to the lead down the back straight on the way to lowering Zipping Bailey's 2018 track record of 29.16 seconds with a run of 29.09.
Race favourite Zipping Maserati missed the start from box one but fought back to finish a length away in second and qualify. He has box six for the final.
An hour later, Peter Lagogiane-trained French Martini did even better from box six, crossing to the lead and dominating heat four by almost eight lengths in an incredible time of 28.96.
Celebrations for connections of French Martini, owned by Georgetown's Adam Brandt, were tempered, though, when she drew box seven for the $40,000-to-the-winner final.
It was the same box she came out of the previous Saturday night at Wentworth Park in the Million Dollar Chase final, where she was sixth after an early knock.
"Box seven again, again, again. It just keeps happening doesn't it," Lagogiane told thedogs.com.au.
"It's like Groundhog Day. Look, we've made another group final with the girl.
"Seeing Gatlin draw box one, look, I think he's going to be hard to beat, but out there she's got to do what she's done tonight - come out running and just bank in at the first turn."
Lagogiane said he believed French Martini was always capable of the record-breaking run.
"As a pup she came out and ran 29.2s here," he said.
"Look, I didn't think she'd do it tonight on a winter's track. I thought as she progressed further in her career, maybe on a summer track where it's a little bit faster, I thought she would come close to breaking 29.
"Gatlin was a great run, to run 29.09 and we had a bit of a joke inside, saying well, if he can run 29.09 you know, if she lands on the bunny what can she run? And she showed that tonight."
Gatlin overcame an injury concern and last-place finish in the MDC final for the Finns, who later qualified defending champion Zipping Krygios for the Black Top decider with a win in 29.17. He got box four for the final.
Jason Mackay-trained Fat Boy's Dream was a heat winner in 29.28 and secured the three. Runner-up Esther's Thrill qualified and drew box two.
Yuko Girl beat Good Odds Cash in a photo finish and 29.35 run. They gained boxes five and eight respectively
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
