Trainer Jake Mitchell eyeing biggest victory with Sir Richard Lee

Central Coast trainer Jake Mitchell will head to Menangle on Saturday night confident Sir Richard Lee can go one better in the Waratah Series after a eye-catching heat win at Newcastle.
Sir Richard Lee was an early leader in the qualifier on Friday night before driver Josh Gallagher handed up to Cloudin Up.
Gallagher battled to find clear running for Sir Richard Lee in the straight, but when he did, the four-year-old gelding sprinted away to a 5.5 win in a mile of 1:56:1.
An $8000 yearling buy for Mitchell, Sir Richard Lee now has career stakes of $67,115 and will contest a second monthly Waratah Series decider. He was second in a final in August after a second in his heat at Newcastle.
A win in the $25,500 race will be the biggest for Sir Richard Lee and 28-year-old trainer Mitchell, who is based at Jilliby.
"That was probably a really big confidence boost for the horse," Mitchell said of the runner-up result at Menangle.
"He's a horse who needs confidence and he runs well when he has it. When he did that, we had this lined up for him in our mind. We got the result, so we go down there with a bit of confidence.
"His last two runs have been super, so we just need a good draw and hopefully he can be in the finish somewhere."
Paul Fitzpatrick-trained Captain Ritchie and Darren McCall's Miss Froufrou took out the NSW Breeders Challenge two-year-old heats on Friday night's program.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.