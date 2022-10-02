Newcastle Herald
Hundreds of Newcastle Knights supporters turn up to watch NRLW grand final at NEX Newcastle

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated October 2 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:29am
Knights fans Anthony Woods, Noel Weekes, Sharon Woods, Delwyn and Christopher Vassallo and Jodie and Corey Nicholls at the Knight's NRLW grand final party at NEX in Newcastle. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

From five-year-old Stella Brown to veteran Knights supporter Robyn Sanderson, Newcastle's NRLW team are superstars who can do no wrong.

