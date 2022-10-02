From five-year-old Stella Brown to veteran Knights supporter Robyn Sanderson, Newcastle's NRLW team are superstars who can do no wrong.
Hundreds of Knights faithful headed to NEX Newcastle to watch the women's team do battle for the penultimate prize on Sunday afternoon.
"I'm so proud of them and wanted to come along and show my appreciation for what they have accomplished," Robyn Sanderson said.
"I have been following them from day one. It's been fantastic to watch them get better every game they play.
They are so much better to watch than the men; they play with skill, not aggression."
Like many Knights supporters, Christopeher Vassallo said the women's team was a high point in an otherwise forgettable year.
"We have something to cheer about at last," he said.
"They have done us proud and I am confident they can go all the way and bring it home.
"The comp is going to be even better with more teams next year."
The Knights are due to return to the club between 9.30pm and 10.30pm tonight.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
