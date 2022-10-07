4 beds |2 baths | 2 cars
Located on a quiet tree-lined street an easy-breezy block from Beaumont Street, this custom-built home only two years old, features three separate living areas, superb indoor/outdoor flow and an abundance of natural light that delights and impresses at every eye-catching turn.
Celebrating the best of Australian living across two spacious levels, the open plan kitchen/living/dining area is the spectacular heart of the home where a huge picture window gives you a bird's eye view of the in-ground spa and sliding doors peel back to offer a seamless connection to the huge alfresco and barbecue area.
A media room and upper level rumpus guarantees space for the family to come together, or find some quiet time alone, and when it comes to rest, there are four robed bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a versatile study.
