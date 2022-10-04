Hunter Irish boat builders achieve Sydney Harbour Bridge goal

HUNTER Irishmen Jamie Cleere and Joe McManus are "buzzing", after reaching their goal of rowing under the Sydney Harbour Bridge in a traditional wooden boat that they built in East Maitland.
"After we finished it was a surreal feeling," Mr Cleere said.
"When we got back to the little beach we sat down and had a cup of tea and muffins and looked at our boat and the bridge and it was surreal, like the end of a journey.
"We were excited about what we'd done but it was a finish to something... there was definitely a sense of achievement."
The friends left the Hunter at 3.40am on Monday and launched their 17-foot currach from Lavender Bay boat ramp.
"There were people exercising and we were getting strange looks," Mr Cleere said.
"There were kayakers coming in and out, which I suppose would be a fairly regular sight, but then there was this big black canvas boat just rocking up!
"A few people came over and asked about it."
He said conditions were "perfect" and they rowed for about 40 minutes.
"The water was like glass and there were a few kayakers around, but really we did have it more or less to ourselves," he said.
"There were a lot of big fancy yachts moored up and then our little boat passing out between them all.
"I suppose I did feel a sense of pride because I suppose there's not that many people who can say they built the boat themselves and brought it out in Sydney Harbour."
The pair started constructing the currach last October. Mr Cleere's wife Sandy sewed the canvas exterior that they painted with tar to make waterproof.
Mr Cleere said rowing a currach was unique because it did not have a keel or rudder.
"The only thing you have to steer with is the oars," he said.
"The people in the west of Ireland are obviously very experienced and very well able to handle these things, but today was only our third time out in the boat - so we were very glad to have that smooth water."
He said a currach usually lasted 10 years before it needed major repairs, so there were more adventures ahead.
"Morpeth to Raymond Terrace would be a nice spin in a currach."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.