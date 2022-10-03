IT won't be hard to spot a whale at Fingal Bay on Sunday, with Port Stephens' human sculpture back for the first time since COVID.
The drawcard event, in which people assemble in the shape of a whale on the sand, last went ahead in July 2019 and drew more than 1400 registered participants.
Organisers hope the October 9 return can make an even bigger splash, with a whale calf added to the formation for the first time.
'The whale calf has been a long time coming. To see it come to life with the help of some humans for the first time attempt on beautiful Fingal Bay Beach is going to be nothing short of spectacular," spokeswoman Mel Turner said.
Participants can register for free on The Human Whale 2022 social media page. The event starts 10am for a 12pm formation.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
