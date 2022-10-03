The Australian Rail Track Corporation will carry out a major maintenance shutdown of the Hunter Valley Network of all rail lines from Newcastle to Ulan and Narrabri from October 5 to 7.
Hunter Valley group executive Wayne Johnson said it would allow the network to remain safe and reliable.
"We'll have worksites over the entirety of the region addressing key activities ranging from sections of track formation reconstruction to preventative maintenance like ballast cleaning and track inspections, so the network continues to operate reliably," he said.
"As everyone would be aware, we had a significant rainfall event in July which has reshaped our maintenance schedule in recent months. The shutdown is very close to the last one, but as everyone would understand maintenance needs to be done to keep the line safe and running efficiently."
With the shutdown affecting Hunter Valley train services, including passenger trains, alternative bus services for commuters will be provided, and details and schedules can be found at the Transport for NSW website.
