Hunter principals reflect on friendship on World Teacher's Day

MAREE Jones and Lucy Harvey call each other for a check in and debrief after school every day.
Their friendship started in 1979 when they were in year seven at St Joseph's College Lochinvar and has become stronger in the intervening four decades, through their studies and careers.
Ms Jones has been principal at St Patrick's Primary Cessnock - her alma mater - since June 2020, while Ms Harvey became principal at St Patrick's Primary Swansea this year.
"It's invaluable having someone who understands the role and understands you as a person, as well as your type of leadership and who can give you the right advice and you can bounce things off," Ms Harvey said.
"It's always 'I want to run this email past you' or 'I've got this tricky meeting'. It's not just asking another principal who is going to give you what you want to hear, it's 'No, don't do it that way', or 'You're not going to cope if you do it this way', because we know each other's personalities and strengths."
Ms Jones said teaching was not "just a job" for the pair, who she said have similar leadership styles and were immensely proud of their schools.
"We respect what each other is saying is in our best interests," Ms Jones said of being each other's "sounding board".
"It's imperative [to have each other]. It's just good to have that camaraderie... [because] it's hard to switch off. If you're a fair dinkum teacher it's with you the whole time."
The friends reflected on October 5, World Teacher's Day, on the thread of education through their friendship and their love for the always - evolving profession.
They said they enjoyed school and were inspired to study teaching by the Josephites, who "went the extra mile", took time to get to know each student and were focused on their holistic wellbeing as well as academic success.
Ms Harvey said teachers were in a position to improve children's lives.
"Schooling can be a long long time for a child if it's not a successful experience and being caught in that situation - if it is a negative experience- can really form a child, so by being there in those formative years, giving them the positive experience [can make a big difference]."
She said teaching was built on relationships.
Her highlights include running into former students and helping to nurture new teachers.
"However many years later they're appreciative that you made some sort of difference to their lives."
Ms Jones agreed. "The amount of kids you run into that just say thank you [is so rewarding]," she said.
"I've had year six boys that have left and they've come in and given me a card that said 'Thank you for not giving up on me'. I'll never forget that."
Ms Jones said principals were also able to shape school culture.
"We can provide that positive experience, that belonging, that safe place, that supportive environment that people are wanting."
Ms Harvey said her friend had "helped transform and mould [her school] to meet the needs of the kids today".
"It's just a beautiful school and you know that the kids are really lucky."
Ms Jones said Ms Harvey gave "200 per cent to the job" and was honest, diligent, passionate, enthusiastic, caring and had a good sense of humour, with the pair liking to laugh at themselves and each other.
"I trust her with my life... she has integrity, every decision that she makes I know it's the right one because she would always do what she knows is in the best interests of everybody else and not herself ... she's a very good friend and I know if there's anything I need she would just drop whatever she is doing and come running, which she has had to do in the past when things have been a bit hard."
Ms Harvey said she felt the same about Ms Jones, who she said was dedicated and gave calm and considered advice.
"I've never seen her rattled," she said.
"She's not reactive.
"She knows her staff and kids and families, they always come first. It's that commitment I admire."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
