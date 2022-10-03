Newcastle Herald
Surfing: Merewether's Ryan Callinan takes out opening heat of Challenge Series event in Portugal

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 3 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:30am
Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan in Portugal on Sunday. Picture WSL

Merewether's Ryan Callinan has moved one step closer to regaining his spot on the men's world tour after winning his opening Challenger Series (CS) heat in Portugal.

Local News

