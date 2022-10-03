Among Newcastle's premiership ecstacy was Emmanita Paki's agony.
The Knights rookie will undergo scans this week with club officials hoping she didn't damage her ACL during Sunday's grand final win at Accor Stadium.
Paki, who only made her NRLW debut less than a month ago, was helped from the field midway through the second half.
Born in Mildura and a Yeppoon Seagulls junior, she appeared in obvious pain as she lay on the ground clutching at her knee.
"We're not 100 percent sure but they are saying maybe ACL. We're not thinking too much until we get a scan," Knights coach Ron Griffiths told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
The 19-year-old winger scored Newcastle's second try in the 20th minute, cutting back inside from the left touchline around 10 metres out and slicing through three Parramatta defenders to put them ahead 8-6.
It was part of an 18-point run either side of half-time for the Knights, having conceded first to the Eels.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
