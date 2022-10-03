RATHER than lament 'what if', Toronto teenager Jake Riley plans to use his second place in the Jack Newton International Junior Classic as a springboard to NSW selection.
Riley, 17, fired rounds of 69,74,73,69 to finish at three-under, a stroke behind Queenslander Dujuan Snyman (70,71,69,74) at Cypress Lakes on Friday.
In the end, a two-stroke penalty against Riley for hitting the incorrect ball in the third round proved the difference. The slip-up was at the par-five 14th. Instead of two-putts for a birdie, Riley collected a bogey.
"I was pretty zoned in and didn't think my ball got to the green," Riley said. "I went up to the one on the fringe and went through my chipping process. I hit it to two-feet. When I went to putt I realised it wasn't my ball."
Rattled, he had a triple bogey at the next before regaining composure.
"After the third day, I was seven back. You think, 'I shouldn't be here, I should be fighting for the lead'," Riley said. "It could have destroyed the week, but I knew my game was good. I had to stick with it and managed to finish second best. I was pretty proud of the way I came back from it."
Snyman, after getting to seven-under on Friday, dropped three strokes in his final four holes.
"I didn't know the scores. I didn't wan t to know either," Riley said. "I know the course well and know that anything can happen around there, especially on the back nine. I just tried to play as well as I could and ended up one shot short.
"I was pretty proud, especially the middle rounds. Both days I had stages where I didn't have my best stuff, but I grinded it out really well. It was the most consistent golf that I have played."
Mental lapse aside, Riley was happy with the quality of his golf.
"Friday was one of the best rounds I have ever played," he said. "I only missed three greens and to go bogey-free, that was pleasing."
Riley will take on the other seven best ranked Jack Newton Junior Golf members in a matchplay event at Magenta Shores on Thursday and Friday.
His main targets for the summer are the Australian Open qualifier in Melbourne in November followed by the Australian Amateur, NSW Amateur and Avondale Medal in January.
"My game is in a good spot right now," Riley said. "I did a bit of swing work with my coach Jye Forrester. I've tried to tighten things up and it showed this week."
Riley was in the NSW junior team last year but the interstate series was cancelled due to COVID.
"The game is trending in the right direction and I'm looking forward to a big summer. Making the NSW team is a big goal," he said.
Riley was the best performer of the Hunter contingent in the event which attracted more than 400 players aged eight to 17 from every state in Australia plus visitors from New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, New Caledonia and the US.
Brij Ingrey was 15th in the boys overall at 10 over, two stokes ahead of Harry Atkinson.
In the girls, Ella Scaysbrook was tied for 13th at 13 over. Jeneath Wong was a runaway winner t 14 under, eight shots clear.
** The Men of League will be a holding four-man ambrose event at Toronto on Friday, October 14. Cost is $50 which includes food. For information contact Mal Graham 0401302443.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.