Woman rescued after outrigger smashes into rocks at Stockton

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 3 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
The boat on the rocks at Stockton on Monday afternoon. Picture by Donna Page

Half a dozen outrigger enthusiasts were lucky that two off-duty lifeguards happened to see their vessel crash onto rocks, stranding them at Stockton on Monday afternoon.

