Half a dozen outrigger enthusiasts were lucky that two off-duty lifeguards happened to see their vessel crash onto rocks, stranding them at Stockton on Monday afternoon.
A woman believed to be aged in her 70s was taken to hospital with multiple lacerations after the rescue.
Off-duty lifeguard Scott Hammerton was surfing about 400m south of the Mitchell Street rock wall when he saw the boat smash into the "sheer rock face".
He said the group paddled into the surf zone between sets and was hit by a wave he estimated to be about 1.7m high.
"As soon as I saw the boat get hit, I paddled towards it to make sure everyone was alright," he said.
Meanwhile, Mitch Hunt - another off-duty lifeguard - was at home finishing his scrambled eggs when he saw the incident unfold.
He raced to the wall helped the group to safety before he climbed about four metres down the slippery rocks to assist the last woman who was stuck between tank traps being pummeled by water.
"She wasn't in a good place," he said.
A rubber duck with two Stockton Surf Lifesaving Club volunteers arrived and sent word to lifeguard Paul Bernard, who was at Nobbys and launched a jet ski from Horseshoe Beach.
Mr Bernard arrived at the scene to find Mr Hunt and Mr Hammerton holding the woman up - they helped her onto the jet ski and she was taken to safety.
"She looked pretty worse for wear," Mr Bernard said.
"People need to be aware before entering a wave zone in any craft and they need to be wearing life jackets - lady I rescued had no life jacket on."
