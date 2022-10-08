Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

John Adams landscapes evoke memories at Maitland Regional Art Gallery

By Jo Cooper
October 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detail from John Adams' 2021 Self Portrait on the Levee Maitland, with the Brokenback Ranges

The intimate exhibition space of a former corridor in the old section of Maitland Regional Art Gallery has been filled with another level of intimacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.