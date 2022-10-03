Newcastle Herald
Robert Dillon: How the NRLW Knights put their male counterparts to shame

By Robert Dillon
October 3 2022 - 9:30pm
Knights skipper Millie Boyle with the premiership trophy after arriving back at NEX Newcastle, still in her full playing kit. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers
Tamika Upton
Newcastle players whoop it up as Tamika Upton collects the Karyn Murphy Medal as player of the match. Picture Getty Images
Knights coach Ron Griffiths salutes the large turnout of supporters upon arrival back at NEX Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

WHEN the Newcastle Knights' men's squad return next month for day one of pre-season training, they should be taken straight to the theatrette in their Centre of Excellence to watch a replay of Sunday's NRLW grand final.

