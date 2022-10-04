Six Cities plan for Newcastle just sounds like bigger Sydney to me

The Hunter has in my opinion been stripped by the Sydney law and policy makers who have never supported a new future for our city. Newcastle and its Novocastrians had to fend and beg for scraps to make our city viable and attractive as a gateway to the regional areas here ever since BHP vacated our town. Where is the support for a container terminal, manufacturing for trains, ship building or even the likelihood of being an Australian car producer? Newcastle fell short of having the second Sydney international airport here with a VFT (Very Fast Train). All of these are things I believe we should have now as NSW's second-largest city. I say no to being in a scheme like the Greater Cities - Six Cities Plan. It never truly will be six cities in my opinion, it will always and ever will be one city. If the vision is for our great city to be part of a Sydney-based scheme, I think we need more advocacy for the Hunter.