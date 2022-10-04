Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters, October 4 2022: What's in NSW Six Cities plan for Newcastle?

By Letters to the Editor
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six Cities plan for Newcastle just sounds like bigger Sydney to me

I FIND it strange that many decision-makers are unknown to many of us here in the Hunter area and yet many of us are told the "decision is made" by faceless committees and leaders. There is no love lost between Sydney and the regional areas as we are bombarded by propaganda and news all about Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.