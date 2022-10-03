Pub worker threatened confronting thief who helped himself to cash register

A pub worker has been threatened by a thief who was caught in the act of a brazen robbery in broad daylight at a Stockton pub.
Police were called to the Gladstone Hotel, on Mitchell Street, about 12.30pm on Monday after a male employee at the venue found a man rifling through the till in the main bar area.
When the pub worker confronted the man, police said, the robber threatened him before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man - described as aged in his 30s and wearing a grey hoodie, blue shorts and black glasses - was last seen running down Little Maitland Street.
It is understood he was not armed during the robbery.
Newcastle City Police District investigators set up a crime scene and are investigating.
