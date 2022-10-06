Tapping region's potential Advertising Feature

Never before have we needed to draw more on innovation and collaboration to create hope and deliver solutions for the big problems affecting our planet.

Hunter Innovation Festival is back in 2022, hosting a one-day event on Wednesday 12th October at Newcastle City Hall. It is the largest event connecting industry, innovators and start-ups to grow the Hunter economy. Picture: Supplied

The Hunter Innovation Festival, delivered by Hunter iF, is happening next Wednesday, October 12 at Newcastle City Hall with the theme 'Connecting the innovation ecosystem'.



The festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a one-day program featuring 10 high profile keynote speakers, eight panel discussions, 28 local innovative business displays and a showcase in Wheeler Place with some of the most impressive, modern battery powered vehicle technology the region has to offer.

Based on a survey of the Innovation Ecosystem earlier in 2022, the festival covers topics as broad as medical technology, investment and funding, talent attraction and retention, diversity and inclusion, the transition to renewables and sovereign manufacturing.

In the context of the global pandemic and increasingly alarming fluctuations in weather patterns, never before have we needed to draw more on innovation and collaboration to create hope and deliver solutions for the big problems affecting our planet. And if the energy, commitment and collaboration that has driven the organisation of the Hunter Innovation Festival is used as an indicator, we have ample reasons to live in hope.

Featuring keynote speeches from Heidi Lee, CEO of internationally recognised think tank Beyond Zero Emissions, Gus Balbontin, ex-Executive Director and CTO of Lonely Planet, Mariane Power, CEO of the Posify Group and Dr Paul Dastoor, Director of the Centre for Organic Electronics at the University of Newcastle, there is more expertise available in one location on one day than you are likely to access in a year.

The Hunter Innovation Festival also includes a curated showcase of exhibitors from across the region including start-ups, scale-ups, investors, innovators, incubators and accelerators.



Well-known local innovators and scale-ups like MGA Thermal, 3ME Technology and SwitchDin will be present, along with established operations like Ampcontrol, 4Tel, Robotic Systems, and Leading Edge Data Centres.



The showcase will offer an opportunity to talk directly with founders, investors and big thinkers, potentially creating the spark of inspiration that will lead to our next innovation success story.

The Hunter Innovation Festival is an event curated, managed and delivered by Hunter iF, an organisation whose mission is to harness the Hunter region's immense potential to help create a more innovative future and establish the region as an internationally recognised thriving centre of innovation that has successfully transitioned into a knowledge-based economy.



This festival fulfils a significant part of the mission, though there is always plenty of work to be done.

