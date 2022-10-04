THE MURDER trial against a man and a woman accused of killing a 29-year-old woman before dumping her body in Cockle Creek, south of Newcastle, began in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol Marie McHenry have been charged with the murder of Danielle Easey, after she was allegedly killed at a Central Coast home before being left in a bedroom, then in the back of a van near Cardiff.
Dilosa and McHenry both pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Easey at Narara on August 17, 2019 in court on Tuesday.
McHenry entered a plea of guilty to a further charge in the alternate of accessory after the fact to an offence.
Police allege Ms Easey had been dead for up to two weeks, since August 17, before her body was found with severe wounds on August 31, 2019 in the water at Cockle Creek.
A jury of 15 people, three more than usual, have been empanelled in the trial to ensure there are enough to move forward if any contract COVID-19.
Justice Robertson Wright warned the jury there was likely to be evidence given related to the use of methylamphetamine or 'ice' as well as graphic images of the deceased's body.
"This type of evidence can be confronting or upsetting for some people and might naturally lead some people to have a strong sympathetic or unsympathetic reaction," he said.
"Ms Easey's body was recovered by the police, this means the Crown may produce images of or provide information concerning the deceased's body.
"The images may show wounds and other types of injuries, and decomposition of the deceased's body, there may also be evidence of weapons involved in inflicting the injuries.
"Once again, images or information of this type can be confronting and upsetting for some people and might lead some people to have a very strong emotional reaction, please consider whether or not you can hear and see evidence of that nature and still keep an open mind."
The court heard the Crown's case is that both McHenry and Dilosa were at a home in Narara with Ms Easey when she was allegedly killed three years ago.
Crown prosecutor John Stanhope said it's their case that she was killed in that home by the co-accused.
"You will hear some evidence about how she was killed, that it did involve weapons, one a knife, one perhaps a hammer," he said.
"The jury will hear some evidence that Ms Easey was killed in a bedroom of the house, placed into a cupboard, the cupboard was placed into a van used by Mr Dilosa at the time and driven to a residence at Cardiff where it remained in that van for a period of some days.
"It was then taken to Cockle Creek on the western side of Lake Macquarie and the body was left in the creek."
Evidence about domestic violence, the use of prohibited drugs, testimony from witnesses who have themselves struggled with substance abuse or mental health issues and messages sent on Facebook will be presented in the trial, the court heard, along with DNA material and evidence about the condition of Ms Easey's remains.
The trial is expected to last about five weeks, with the Crown prosecutor and defence set to make their opening statements on Wednesday.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.