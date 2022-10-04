Newcastle Herald
Danielle Easey murder trial: co-accused Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol Marie McHenry face NSW Supreme Court charged with 2019 killing after body found at Cockle Creek near Newcastle

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:11am, first published 4:53am
THE MURDER trial against a man and a woman accused of killing a 29-year-old woman before dumping her body in Cockle Creek, south of Newcastle, began in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday.

