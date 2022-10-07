Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Braddon Snape wins Lake Art Prize with intense sculpture

By Jo Cooper
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braddon Snape with his winning work, Allusive Object. Picture by Brydie Piaf

Newcastle sculptor Braddon Snape has won the nationally contested Lake Art Prize, held at MAC yapang gallery in Booragul, with a work that evokes thoughts about the universe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.