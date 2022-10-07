Newcastle sculptor Braddon Snape has won the nationally contested Lake Art Prize, held at MAC yapang gallery in Booragul, with a work that evokes thoughts about the universe.
The biennial award, which has an acquisitive prize pool of $25,000, was this year themed 'The Vessel: contained within and moving between'.
Snape's work, Allusive Object, is installed in a darkened recess of the gallery. He calls the black sculpture at the centre of his work "a vessel pent up with pressure". Bathed in a crafted light, the installation embodies the dissipation of held energy in a smoky and liquid sensory surround show.
"It's kind of cosmic," Snape says. "That aperture of black, that ellipse of black, creates this kind of portal.
"Is this the beginning of something or is it the end of something? ... like the universe."
Snape, who founded Newcastle's The Creator Incubator, has become well-known for his dichotomously crumpling yet ballooning stainless steel formations which he creates by inflating sandwiched layers of steel with the force of cold-pressed air. He began experimenting with the addition of lighting elements during the lockdown.
Winning the prize held "a special personal satisfaction", Snape says, because he was born in the Lake Macquarie region.
Being a finalist had personal meaning for Robert Burgess, also. The Brisbane-based artist, who worked in New York City for 15 years, was once student captain of the high school that neighbours MAC yapang gallery.
Burgess' entry, an image painted across six small canvases, alters at 11am every day as gallery staff rotate one of the panels, transforming the composition. The work's 46,080 possible permutations will barely be explored by the time the exhibition closes.
A focal point of the exhibition is a sailing vessel made by Newcastle artist Liss Finney. It's a life-responsive-scaled cardboard coffin, that draws a connection with ancient Egyptian burial rites. Gallery visitors are invited to decorate the work.
Locals Doug Heslop, Margot Broug and Paul Maher are also represented in the 67 exhibited finalists.
The Lake Art Prize is on at MAC yapang gallery, Booragul, until December 11.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.