Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Clearer picture emerges of Newcastle penal commandant Thomas Skottowe's place in Hunter history

By Mike Scanlon
October 9 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rare artwork of convict Newcastle drawn by artist Richard Browne in 1812.

THOMAS Skottowe has always been a shadow on the pages of Hunter early convict history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.