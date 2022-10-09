George disappears from history, but, according to Dutton's diligent research, a sad fate awaited Augustus who apparently was not welcomed by the Skottowe family. Thomas's bastard son was regarded as an embarrassment after his father's death in 1820. At age nine, he was bundled off to a notorious boarding school in Yorkshire that is now seen as the model for a brutal school in the novel Nicholas Nickleby by Charles Dickens. Talk about art imitating life. The evil one-eyed headmaster was prosecuted and fined for the mistreatment and malnutrition of students, but somehow kept his job. Amazingly, between 1810 and 1834, about 25 boys aged from seven to 18 died at the school.