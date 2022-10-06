When my partner and I relocated to Newcastle from the US almost a decade ago, we chose to live in the Newcastle CBD to be part of the renaissance of the community.
In the last decade we've watched and participated in what I like to call the evolution from our dependency on the mine, to the dependency on the mind.
New kinds of work and ways of doing business are evolving to diversification from a coal, mineral and mining-based economy to an innovation age economy - from the big smoke to the big ideas.
We've invested our careers in the city and in how we spend our leisure time.
Newcastle's transformation is moving forward in leaps and bounds, driven by our leaders, our Elders and our love of this special place.
Newy is new again.
We've begun to see the impact and benefits of an accessible, open and glorious foreshore, the transformation of the streetscape with murals and art, the life and vibrancy brought by hosting major events and the reshaping of our skyline and built space through new infrastructure - including the university's iconic NUspace and Q Building.
The final pillar for me is the invigoration of our city's arts, culture and creative industry, which holds so much potential for a "post" COVID resurgence.
We've got the talent and creativity of our people, now it's up to us to help lay the foundations and support our artists so that Newcastle not only survives, but thrives.
Novocastrians have always led the country in participation in culture and the arts, and it's back big-time.
Over the past two weekends we celebrated together in incredible numbers at the New Annual, the festival of spring inspiring the legacy of the art, culture and creativity of the region.
The Van Gogh Alive exhibition was truly a highlight, and together with the smaller events, New Annual demonstrated just what our community is capable of.
As a partner in the growth of our regions, the University of Newcastle takes special pride in joining the city in advancing the creative industries.
We have a long-standing commitment to offer degrees in various disciplines - think film production, music and performance, and visual communication design - that prepare our creative industry students for careers in the emerging multibillion-dollar Australian sector.
Our degree programs are of course supported by a series of important research projects that we have underway in studying music and aging, and in how we can activate our city landscape - all part of our commitment to be a world leading university for our region.
And we are dedicated to supporting community partnerships to inspire and engage our regions in arts and cultural activities through events like New Annual, Big Picture Fest, the Newcastle Writer's Festival, and the NAIDOC Foreshore event to name just a few.
Our city has a bright future, but we must continue to invest in our creatives, makers, artists and entrepreneurs by providing paths and opportunities that will see them flourish.
The return for our region is a community who are engaged and inspired by a place filled with colour, imagination and creativity, where we can express our humanity all year long.
For those year 12 students who are still contemplating their plans for next year, or those who are looking to transition from current careers, I encourage you to investigate our creative industries degree programs at the University of Newcastle.
In fact, we have just launched a new Tourism, Hospitality and Events bachelor degree. It will provide students with a cutting-edge learning experience and open career paths into jobs in destination management; tourism, events and accommodation management; and leading roles in hospitality.
If the thought of working in the sector has sparked something in you, then I hope you can join us to advance your learning and become part of our community of creatives and scholars.
There is a place for you at the University of Newcastle.
The New Annual has come to an end, but our passion for the arts, culture and creative enterprise continues.
This is such an exciting time to be in Newcastle.
I encourage you to join me on the renaissance journey for Newcastle, as we celebrate those who enjoy, create, contribute to, and support the future of the arts.
