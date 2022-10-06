Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

University of Newcastle proud to join the city in advancing creative industries and events

By John Fischetti
October 6 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Annual and Big Picture Fest are just two arts and creative events that the university helps support. Picture by Picture Cabinet

When my partner and I relocated to Newcastle from the US almost a decade ago, we chose to live in the Newcastle CBD to be part of the renaissance of the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.