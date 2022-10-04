Hundreds speeding during long-weekend in northern NSW

More than 800 motorists in the NSW Police Northern Region were caught speeding during the long-weekend, new figures show.
Police in the Northern Region, which encompasses the Hunter and stretches from the Hawkesbury to the Queensland border, handed out 827 speeding infringements, conducted more than 20,000 breath tests and charged 76 people with drink driving during the double demerit period.
There were 58 major crashes and two of the eight deaths on the state's roads took place in northern NSW - including a 10-year-old boy who died when a vehicle rolled several times at Merriwa on Saturday.
Meanwhile, police are urging caution on the roads, with more wet weather expected in the final days of the school holidays.
"There is expected to be more inclement weather this coming week, so please heed the warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and NSW State Emergency Service, and drive to the conditions," said Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, the state's highway patrol commander.
