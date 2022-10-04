Inspirational Knights skipper Millie Boyle will forgo representing Australia at the Rugby League World Cup to continue her work in the disability space.
Boyle, along with Newcastle's star fullback Tamika Upton, announced on Tuesday she had pulled out of the Australian Jillaroos squad that both players were picked for only 24 hours earlier.
The premiership-winning duo informed Jillaroos coach Brad Donald of their decisions on Tuesday morning.
Upton withdrew from playing in the England tournament, which begins on November 1, because of an ongoing calf strain, according to a statement released by the Knights.
Boyle is prioritising her work with Trainer Group, a business she has established and runs working with people living with disabilities.
"I am extremely grateful to have been selected [in] such an amazing Jillaroos squad," Boyle told NRL.com.
"Unfortunately, due to my work commitments with [Trainer Group], it isn't possible for me to be away for the period of time required.
"I am obviously upset I won't be able to experience the World Cup, but will be cheering on the girls every step of the way."
Boyle has only once played for Australia, the most recent Test held in late 2019.
Upton, who claimed the Karen Murphy Medal for her player-of-the-match performance in Newcastle's grand final win over Parramatta on Sunday, is yet to make her international debut.
Australia are red-hot favourites to win the tournament, which was postponed last year due to COVID.
The women's World Cup runs for three weeks, two less than the men's tournament.
The women's final will be held on November 19.
Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths was supportive of the players' decisions.
"Millie is all about team-first actions and putting her business and her participants needs ahead of her playing ambitions is the very epitome of team first," he said.
"Such is the nature of the women's game, these are not full-time athletes and as a result decisions are not as straightforward as they may seem.
"Tamika missed two games at the end of the longest year of her career to date and having managed the injury through the semi and grand final, she needs to prioritise her recovery.
"No doubt, sitting out a World Cup is one of the hardest decisions a player will make in their career."
The players' withdrawals leaves Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnston as Newcastle's only representatives in the Jillaroos squad.
Replacements for Boyle and Upton will be named this week.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
