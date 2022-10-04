Knights NRLW stars Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton have withdrawn from Australia's World Cup campaign.
The premiership-winning Newcastle duo informed Australian Jillaroos coach Brad Donald of their decisions on Tuesday morning.
Upton has withdrawn from the England tournament due to an ongoing calf strain, according to a statement released by the Knights.
Boyle wants to prioritise her work with Trainer Group, a business she runs working with people living with disabilities.
Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths said the club was supportive of the players' decisions.
"Millie is all about team-first actions and putting her business and her participants needs ahead of her playing ambitions is the very epitome of team first," Griffiths said.
"Such is the nature of the women's game - these are not full-time athletes and as a result decisions are not as straightforward as they may seem.
"There are many factors to consider.
"Tamika missed two games at the end of the longest year of her career to date and having managed the injury through the semi and grand final, she needs to prioritise her recovery.
"No doubt, sitting out a World Cup is one of the hardest decisions a player will make in their career.
"Both Millie and Tamika know that as a club we support them every step of the way."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
