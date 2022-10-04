Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Man arrested after failing drugs test in Armidale, driving 'MacGyver' type modified vehicle

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:14am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW: A man has been charged with driving what police have described as a vehicle with MacGyver-type modifications in Armidale, while allegedly under the influence of drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.