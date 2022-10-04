THEY have been tagged Beka 1 and Beka 2. One thing is certain. Beka Mikeltadze and Beka Dartsmelia will be instrumental if the Newcastle Jets are to contend for the A-League title this season.
Mikeltadze, after netting 13 goals in a stunning maiden campaign, is back for a second season in Newcastle and has brought attacking midfielder Dartsmelia with him.
The pair are set to feature in the season-opening F3 derby against the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Saturday.
Mikeltadze has no doubts that Dartsmeila will have an impact.
"We have not played together before but I know him and he knows me," Mikeltadze said. "He will be the best midfielder in the A-League in my opinion."
Mikeltadze, 24, has equally high expectations for his contribution this season.
A goal-poacher with an extremely high work rate, Mikeltadze set the competition alight last season.
His haul was the most by a Jets player since Adam Taggart bagged 16 in 2013-14 and was two shy of A-League golden-boot winner Jamie Maclaren.
"I want 20, 25 goals, as many as possible. Why not," Mikeltadze said. "We have a good team. We have quality players. Last year we had quality players too. But in my opinion, this year we have more quality players. We know how we play.
"Last year we played very good football every game, but we lose some games. This year, we learn now how to play good and not lose."
Dartsmelia has been signed to cover the departure of Brazilian Daniel Penha. who signed a lucrative deal with Korean club Daegu only to suffer a season-ending knee injury last month.
Penha delivered a league-high 11 assists last season. Mikeltadze was the main beneficiary and Dartsmelia hopes to form a similar combination.
Whether he gets that opportunity from the get-go against the Mariners remains to be seen.
Callum Timmins has played most of the preseason games in the No.10 spot.
"Beka [Mikeltadze] helped me get here. We are good friends and we will show what we can do," Dartsmelia said. "It is simple. I can pass and he can score."
Dartsmelia, who like Mikeltadze rose to prominence at Georgian powerhouse Dinamo Tbilisi and captained his country at under-21 level, arrived four weeks ago.
He speaks broken English but has impressed his new teammates.
"Danny was a very creative player but I feel like the additions we have made in the front third, with the new Beka and our wide players, we shouldn't have a problem creating goals and putting them away," midfielder Angus Thurgate said.
"Beka 2 has fitted in really well. You hear the two of them speaking Georgian on the pitch. You can get the gist of what they are saying by their body language. They will get their chance to shine and they will."
Mikeltadze, after his breakout season, is certain to be marked closely.
But co-captain Brandon O'Neill believes that could work in the Jets' favour.
"If Beka 1 gets a lot of attention it opens the doors for Reno Piscopo, for Beka 2, for Jaush Sotirio, for Trent Buhagiar for our fullbacks getting forward," he said.
"When they start pitching in with goals and assists teams might be like 'we have to stop them' and Beka 1 will be free.
"We have different avenues to goal which is quite exciting."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.