Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2022: Two Georgians Beka than one for Newcastle Jets

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
October 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgians Beka Mikeltadze and Beka Dartsmelia have joined forces for the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THEY have been tagged Beka 1 and Beka 2. One thing is certain. Beka Mikeltadze and Beka Dartsmelia will be instrumental if the Newcastle Jets are to contend for the A-League title this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.