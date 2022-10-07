Newcastle Herald
Weekly growth hormone injection hits PBS: Newcastle's Griffin Carters first in Australia to receive life-changing medication

October 7 2022 - 5:30am
Andrew, Griffin and Donna Carters at their home. Griffin was about four when he was diagnosed with a deficiency. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

A "GAME-CHANGING" drug that hit the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) last week has already helped Newcastle's Carters family, the first in Australia to trial a weekly growth hormone injection called Ngenla.

