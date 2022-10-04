Newcastle Herald
Man arrested over alleged murder of Graham Cameron at Fullerton Street in Stockton

Updated October 5 2022 - 1:25am, first published October 4 2022 - 9:30pm
Police on-site at the Fullerton Street unit in 2021. Picture: Simone De Peak

A PERSON has been arrested over the alleged murder of Stockton man Graham Cameron who died in a 'deliberately lit' unit fire in 2021.

