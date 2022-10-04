Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle gig guide: What's happening in live music October 5 to 10

Updated October 4 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Art Of Fighting will perform their ARIA Award-winning debut album Wires in its entirety at Lizotte's on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

WEDNESDAY

Woodie McLean, Nina Samson, My Friend Rupert - Lizotte's

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.