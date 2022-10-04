Woodie McLean, Nina Samson, My Friend Rupert - Lizotte's
Alex Martin, Andrew Richmond, Corey Price, Dallas Woods - Hamilton Station Hotel
Art Of Fighting, with Sally Seltmann - Lizotte's
Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird - Cambridge
Supersoakerr, Twine, Oil! - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sarah Leete - Royal Exchange
The Chris Cornell Concept - Cambridge
Johnston City - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Berlyn, Butterknife - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Jesse Morrison, with Maeve Grant - Oriental Hotel
Clamm, with Dust, Boycott - Cambridge
Pearl Jam Tribute Show with Jeremy Spoke - Lizotte's
Lucky Day, with Camino Gold, Archie - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Mucho Sonar, Fat - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Devouring The Flesh Fest ft. Severed Raw Nerve, Hatescape, Where The Devil, Mourners, Maggot Cave, Strip The Dog, Pulverised Cranial Matter, Disparo, 100 Years War, Death Plague, Piston Fist, Darkhorse - Newcastle Hotel
Julian James & The Moonshine State - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Good Thanks, Goon Gremlins, Great Job!, Sl8erboy - Hamilton Station Hotel
