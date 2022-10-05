NEWLY installed Newcastle Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill has a message for the Central Coast Mariners - we are coming all guns blazing.
The Jets open the A-League season with a blockbuster F3 derby against their fierce rivals in Gosford on Saturday.
All the noise in the lead-up has been about Mariners' wonder boy Garang Kuol, who returned from England on Monday after signing a lucrative long-term deal with Premier League club Newcastle United.
Incredibly, Kuol, a fleet-footed winger, is yet to start in an A-League game.
As well as Kuol, the Mariners boast recently minted Socceroo and headline grabber Jason Cummings.
"Central Coast can look at themselves," O'Neill said. "I look around our team - at the back through the middle and up front - and we are a good side.
"We have Beka Mikeltadze, who almost got the golden boot last year and will be gunning for it again.
"Reno Piscopo, on his day, can be one of the best players in the league.
"Then we have got the horse, Angus Thurgate, who does not stop going.
"One of our mantras this year has been about actions. You can talk until the cows come home and you can talk the back legs off a donkey and then go out and not perform.
"We want to play our football, our way. We want to do the season on our terms and that starts in round one."
Kuol and Cummings, in particular, have pace to burn and are super dangerous in transition.
Cummings scored 10 goals last season, including eight in the final 10 games, to lead the Mariners to a play-off berth.
"We are mindful of their strengths," said O'Neill, who will start at the base of midfield and be charged with breaking up play. "You prepare as best you can. That is where we are very lucky here. We have a good set up. We will be prepared going into the game and that will be my job specifically.
"In saying that, when we do get control of the game and start playing our football, it will be very nice to give our front men the ball and let them show what they can do."
O'Neill is one of 12 new players from the Jets side that finished ninth last season - the first under coach Arthur Papas and his up-tempo, attacking game plan.
"The best thing about us is that we won't be focusing on anyone but ourselves," O'Neill said. "It's a derby and I love derbies. The first 10 minutes, it is going to be absolutely buzzing about. I can't wait for. I'll be shouting to the the lads 'we are on here'.
"Hopefully, we go down there with a big set of fans and we start the season off very well."
O'Neill is sharing the leadership responsibility with last season's skipper Matt Jurman and former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson.
"I just try and put my best foot forward every day and let everything else take care of itself," O'Neill said.
"The nicest thing about being involved in this group is that we didn't leave it to the coaching staff and club to pick the leadership group. The boys did, which is a very nice compliment to myself and the lads in the leadership group.
"It doesn't change how I go about things. I will still try and be myself and help the lads as much as I can."
