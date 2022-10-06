Cricket: No.1 Sportsground on track for first round, T20 rep games under lights

Saturday is poised to mark the official sporting return of a newly-refurbished No.1 Sportsground while T20 representative fixtures under lights are also on the horizon, but wet weather has already disrupted Newcastle's cricket draws.
City and Wests are due to clash at the venue, which has been out of action for the best part of three seasons, in the opening round of men's first grade competition.
It comes after under-16 SG Moore Cup games didn't go ahead as planned last weekend while the recent AFL Hunter Central Coast grand finals were played elsewhere.
City held an internal centre-wicket trial at No.1 on Sunday with incoming captain-coach Ben Patterson saying it "played beautifully".
The club also hosts University and Cardiff-Boolaroo before rep outfits the Newcastle Blasters, Lake Mac Attack and Central Coast Rush tackle a series of NSW Country matches on three consecutive Tuesdays (October 25-November 8) from 6pm.
However, the impacts of back-to-back La Nina systems combined with more rain on the way means a raft of grounds across the district remain closed and many, according to an email circulated by City of Newcastle council on Wednesday, won't be mowed until next week at the earliest.
Hamilton-Wickham, scheduled to take on Wallasend in the top grade, may be impacted with Passmore Oval still shut.
Merewether visit CBs on Saturday, Uni are at home to Belmont, Stockton travel to Waratah and Charlestown meet Toronto.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
