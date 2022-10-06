Newcastle has collected its first piece of silverware already this season, while sporting a new-looking uniform.
Playing at the women's under-16 NSW Country Championships, a red-and-blue-coloured Newcastle remained undefeated at Tuggerah earlier this week.
They beat hosts Central Coast, Western and Riverina before overcoming Central North in Tuesday's final.
Newcastle captain Kate McTaggart starred with 210 runs, scored at an average of 105, and also took six wickets.
It comes as Newcastle's top representative cricket squads move away from a more recent green kit and adopt the red and blue synonymous with the city's flagship sporting teams such as the Knights (rugby league), Jets (soccer), Wildfires (rugby union) and Northstars (ice hockey).
Newcastle will also wear the updated design at the women's under-19 NSW Country Championships, which got underway at Tuggerah on Wednesday, as well as men's tournaments (Bradman Cup, colts, seniors) throughout the summer.
* GREATER Hunter Coast have named it's inaugural women's under-18 side for Brewers Shield opening round, meeting hosts North Sydney on Sunday.
Lucy Pearce (c), Emily Humphreys, Eden James, Ava Drury, Caoimhe Bray, Layla Graham, Keira Knipe, Sophie McCrae, Sophie Clune, Laura Knipe, Felicity Wharton, AlexBobi Smith.
* STOCKTON'S Nick Foster was called up for the SCG XI to play against Ireland at Coogee Oval on Wednesday.
* THE T20 World Cup regional roadshow arrives at John Street Field, Warners Bay, on Thursday (1-5pm).
