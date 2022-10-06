Newcastle Herald
Cricket: Newcastle claims NSW Country title early in season, sporting new red-and-blue coloured uniforms

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
October 6 2022 - 4:30am
Newcastle have claimed the women's under-16 NSW Country Championships title, remaining undefeated at Tuggerah over the long weekend. Picture supplied

Newcastle has collected its first piece of silverware already this season, while sporting a new-looking uniform.

