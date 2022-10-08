HOME owner Ann was drawn to Morpeth by its history, friendly people and peaceful atmosphere. Passers-by are drawn to Ann's property by its pretty cottage garden.
"Sometimes, when I am working in the front garden, people passing will comment on a plant and I usually ask if they would like a cutting and advise them of the needs of the plant," she says.
However, the front garden is only a hint of what's to come out back.
Ann is modest about her charming cottage. She bought it 30 years ago with then husband Brian and continues to add her own touches. Recently, she painted it mainly white inside and out for a lighter look.
However, the biggest addition has been the gardens.
"There was very little garden when we bought the property," Ann says.
"We planted magnolia and maple trees and constructed gardens and, over time, it has been structured on two levels. It has changed dramatically over the years and will probably continue to evolve."
In the backyard, the top level includes a sunny courtyard, where varieties of border plants in contrasting colours mingle with vegies and citrus.
Elsewhere, a shady corner has a tropical vibe and features a bird's nest fern unfurling new growth. Pots abound, hanging and on the ground, and paved paths connect zones.
On the back deck, a cluster of potted succulents commands a corner and a former spa is overflowing with vegetation.
The garden is busy, varied and thriving. Ann gets a great view of it from a sunny reading spot on the side verandah, which was once enclosed. Here, she has painted weatherboards a deep blue. The colour pops.
Ann finds it hard to choose favourites between her plants, but settles on the two maples and her many ferns.
There is no hesitation, however, when explaining what the garden means to her.
"My garden means everything. It brings me peace and relaxation and is a place where I can just be myself," she says. "I love being outside gardening, especially at this time of year. The biggest problem is knowing when to stop."
When Ann drags herself indoors, her favourite place is the family room at the rear, which presents almost as a conservatory. Full of white cane furniture and light from lots of glass, it is a perfect place for indoor plants.
The family room and bathroom overlook the Hunter River. The river's proximity was a major attraction for Ann.
From the family room, Ann also has glimpses of the former Morpeth Railway Station, tucked behind Swan Street and operational from 1889 to 1953.
Local businesses, conservationists and residents want the State Government to facilitate the restoration and reuse of the building, perhaps as a café, gallery or boutique brewery.
"I have been told that my carport stands where coffins were once placed while waiting to be transported via Morpeth Railway Station," Ann says. "The coffins were made by White's Cabinet Factory, which was a joinery and undertaking business across the road from my house."
A Pictorial History of Morpeth says the factory provided furniture for "local landed gentry such as Eales of Duckenfield, John Portus and Bishop Tyrrell".
Ann and Brian unearthed a little bit of history themselves when they moved in at Morpeth.
"We removed the carpet to find grey gum timber floors in really good condition and newspapers dating back to 1918."
She framed two pages of The Maitland Daily Mercury. Hanging in the formal dining room, they are brimming with advertisements for products such as "luminous wrist watches", drapery, hosiery and flannel undershirts.
The entry hall, three bedrooms and dining room - with timber ceilings and dado boards - are largely original. Beyond, the house opens up to accommodate the kitchen, bathroom and family room.
An upgraded fireplace is a feature of the dining room.
"We were able to purchase a beautiful old fireplace with surround to add to the dining room. It took Brian a large amount of time and elbow grease to restore."
Other very important fixtures in the house are four felines - Ann has a weakness for rescue cats - and Bill, a 16-year-old Jack Russell and Shih Tzu cross.
Ann has plenty of pets and plants to nurture. She gives her garden "consistent care" by mulching, composting, watering and fertilising but says it has been enriched by friendship.
"I have received many plants in my garden from friends passing on cuttings. It is so nice to remember the plant and who gave it to me."
