WELL done girls!
Finally a bunch of players bring rugby league back to the heartland.
I hope that all of Adam's stars sat down sober and learned how to do it.
It's not rocket science Adam, just guts, the ambition to win and playing their butts off for the city.
And guess what - the fullback took on all attackers and held her line for the whole game.
The one thing that must be addressed is the pay rate, as these girls put in more in the final than most of the so-called male stars put in for the whole season.
WHAT a brilliant finish to the NRLW season.
I knew that the Knights would perform well from the day that I saw who they had recruited. Well done to the entire team, coaches and the retention team.
In my opinion Emma Manzelmann was one of the best players. Every time that she was brought on as an impact player, the team lifted. Such a slight girl but extremely strong in defence, quick in attack and a great ball distributor from the play-the-ball. A real pocket dynamo.
Unfortunately it seems we may not have her services next year, because of the expansion program which will see the North Queensland Cowboys enter the competition. I have heard that Emma and possibly others, such as Tamika Upton and Romy Teitzel will probably join the Cowboys and good luck to them. They will be of great value to the new team, as they have been to the Knights this season.
On the side, the NRLW has been wonderful to watch, as opposed to the AFLW which produced some very ordinary games, probably due to the extent of their expansion program which grew too fast with insufficient quality players available to create quality matches.
I now look forward to the cricket season, especially the women's competition.
ACCORDING to the Lord Mayor, ('Call for tree change detail', Herald 4/10), there are two benefits to removing the remaining shrubs and undergrowth in the Foreshore Park in the way of the proposed playground and increased event spaces.
It will allow more trees with greater shade canopies to be planted and it will get rid of those dark areas where criminals lurk.
Best practice regarding increasing tree cover however, is to provide a diversity of vegetation with sufficient undergrowth to act as a windbreak and encourage insects and bird life.
The landscape plan now on display contains no detail as to how much more vegetation will be lost, nor any timetable as to when re-planting will begin.
With no detail as to what species of trees will be re-planted, the public can only assume that sometime in the future more palm trees and Norfolk Island pines might appear, although these will not create the shade canopy the public has been led to expect.
THE idea that a public site like Walka Water Works be used for private financial gain after it was closed because of an asbestos issue is anathema to those of us who see privatisation as the thin end of the wedge to losing public spaces here in Maitland.
We are already the quickest LGA to develop in NSW - look at the stats - and now our council is proposing to sell off our limited public spaces to glampers and private caravan parks?
This is not what people voted for less than 10 months ago for Maitland.
Maitland Council needs to hear from people opposed to this idea bubble and hope that it responds with a real answer to "inclusive community activities".
ZOE Wundenberg's article, (''Leaders usually get fired for acting like this", Opinion, 27/9), reckons former prime minister Scott Morrison should not be allowed to sit in parliament and she refers, among other things, to the apparent corruption during his term in office.
At this stage it has been suggested that his appointment to several ministries was unconventional and it remains to be seen if the proposed inquiry into the matter reveals anything more sinister.
To me the term unconventional might apply to the groups "Kiss", "The Sex Pistols" or perhaps the brilliant Australian pianist David Helfgott. However, none of these people were required to terminate their careers because they were not conventional and neither should Scott Morrison, unless something far more serious is revealed during the inquiry.
YET again the East Enders have been giving us false information in relation to how they see the Supercars.
Denise Lindus Trummel needs to know that the purpose-built race tracks at Oran Park and Amaroo are both now closed, along with Wakefield Park, which has recently announced its closure due to noise complaints.
As for Christine Everingham's claim of the race being full of billboards with petroleum products, after reviewing the TV footage over the three years, I found most were for "Destination NSW", "Newcastle", "Bisley Workwear", "Coopers Beer", "Coates Hire", "Dunlop", "Unibet" and "Jim Beam", which the East Enders complained about.
Also, let's not forget that the Supercars use an 85 per cent ethanol blend fuel, which is a renewable fuel.
WHAT'S the next big thing?
There was a time before punk music. There was a time before the internet and social media. Is this the time before mass global depopulation?
Just as the COVID vaccine, or treatment, was rolled out globally, the policy of one-child families could also be rolled out.
Once the West admits China got at least one thing right, the West will be more than happy to claim this policy initiative for themselves.
Under this policy everyone will be able to experience parenthood, although limited to one child. If strictly adhered to all around the world, the global population would gradually decrease and continue to decrease as long as the policy was kept in force.
Overpopulation is rarely given as a contributing factor to climate change and environmental destruction, but it clearly is the most telling factor in global collapse.
The most compassionate and effective way to lower global population numbers is through the one-child family policy. It's maybe the only compassionate and effective way to do so.
I HAVE been a member of Newcastle Permanent for over 50 years and I have received a letter from them about the merger with The Greater. The board of directors have unanimously recommended that all members vote in favour of the resolutions to create a financial powerhouse in our region. Has the board of directors taken into consideration the amount of jobs lost with branches closing considering this before you vote?
WOULDN'T it be nice if the Newcastle Herald could host some form of gathering (maybe an afternoon tea) for the 20 most regular contributors to the letters to the editor. Perhaps they could find some mutual ground or maybe have a verbal punch-up? It would be exciting to actually come face-to-face with your fellow letter writers to establish what makes them think the way they do. Just a thought.
ONE of the greatest ironies regularly witnessed on this page is that a number of those who complain the loudest that the "science is not settled" about climate change, or that it's just a hoax, are the same ones who demand we accept their mythical being as our god without the slightest shred of evidence that such a being exists. In their defence though, the science on climate is not settled - new studies regularly provide new facts that things are getting a lot worse than previous research predicted.
RECENTLY on the far south coast of NSW an EV got a flat tyre. No big deal. One small problem; this EV model does not have a spare tyre. You have to contact your dealer who has to send someone with a wheel for you. What a joke! Four hours for them to reach you! Also the car has shut down and cannot be moved off the road. Electric cars; why would you bother?
THERE is a positive side to the UK's economic woes. At least it happened early enough for the Australian government to see how inflationary tax cuts for the rich can wreck an economy.
WHY are people surprised by fuel price increase volatility? Excise is paid on the base price of fuel. An exercise that was supposed to disappear after some of us "broke the chains" in the GST election. The 10 per cent goods and services tax is then imposed. Being a percentage, the increase is not a fixed tax but a floating ever burgeoning cost as base prices rise. You were conned by Costello's teddy bears.
MIKE Sargent and Michael Hinchey, you both like facts; well here is a fact: the use of coal worldwide is increasing.
