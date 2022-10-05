Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Australian Conservation Foundation rubbishes small nuclear generators as 'uncommercial' tech, but so is much of the renewables arsenal

By Editorial
October 5 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nuclear energy has its issues, including the management of radioactive waste, but nuclear power is a practical source of regular, baseload electricity.

YESTERDAY'S report by the Australian Conservation Foundation arguing against any consideration of nuclear power as a source for electricity is one move in a chess game of opinion over the ways that Australia can dramatically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining a stable and reliable energy grid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.