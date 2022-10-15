ANTHONY and Naomi Rohr's home was built to be accessible and to "bring the outside indoors".
The couple, who moved into the off-the-grid home in Duns Creek, near Maitland, days before Christmas in 2013, have achieved their goal.
The Rohrs knew this pretty neck of the woods before they bought their 48-acre parcel of land, plus an adjoining 500-acre property. The latter was bought as part of an established biobank agreement, a scheme designed to improve biodiversity.
Anthony's childhood home is within cooee. When the couple left Sydney, they lived there in a cottage as they planned to build their home. Accessibility was key because the couple's eldest son, Caden, relies on a wheelchair.
With polished concrete floors and floor to ceiling windows maximising the sun, the home is functional and stylish and, Anthony says, "a house we built knowing we wanted to stay for a while".
"We liked the location and with the house, we wanted it to be like you can feel the outdoors when you are indoors," he says.
With bush views from every room, and Naomi's green thumb evident throughout the home, nature definitely holds court.
When researching their new home, the Rohrs looked at house builds that suited suburban blocks, but they wanted to maximise the view. They were drawn to a design that had a breezeway in the middle, working with Hunter architect Lindsay Perry, who has a Master of Disability Studies and vast advisory experience regarding access to premises for persons with a disability.
"She helped finalise the design and the builder was really practical and happy to work with us in terms of small changes," Anthony says. "For example, we were going to have a double set of doors leading to the rumpus room, then we decided to keep it open, so he put in stacker doors."
The original plan was for two pavilions positioned side by side. "Then we thought, why don't we stretch them out, so we call them a sleeping pavilion, a living pavilion, and the entrance is in the middle," says Anthony, adding: "In summer, the concrete heats up and stays warm late into the night."
The main entrance door divides the living and and bedroom wings but, Naomi observes with amusement and annoyance, is hardly used: "I wanted people coming in through the beautiful front door. It didn't happen."
From the back door, visitors walk past three bedrooms. With a Lateral Rotation Therapy Medical Bed, Caden's is squeaky clean. Next door, Eli's domain has a typically chaotic teen vibe. Directly opposite, the master bedroom, with ensuite, has Society of Wanderers linen and an artwork by French illustrator Christophe Louis.
The main corridor is adorned with family portraits. At the centre of the house are a rumpus room and an office used by Anthony, an employment relations consultant and Naomi, founder of Avarcas Australia and Hey Luna, who will soon shift to a work shed nearby. Beside the house is a tiny house on a trailer, a labour of love for Anthony, also the property's chief mower.
Adjacent to the house, which has an exterior of corrugated steel and cladding, is Anthony's double garage. It stores his tools, a battery bank for the power obtained from the row of solar panels nearby, and a back-up generator. "We are totally off grid, the only thing we get from outside is gas, which powers hot water," Anthony says.
"It was cheaper to get solar on than get the electricity on, so it was a no-brainer. It's also more sustainable."
The open plan living area has a modern kitchen. An island bench extends to a table with a height to accommodate Caden's wheelchair. A timber dining table is nearby.
A leather lounge divides the living area, home to modern art, a rubber tree and ficus, and a wood-fired chimney.
The couple plan to expand off this western wing with a new master bedroom, walk-in wardrobe and ensuite. This will allow them to have a carer to stay overnight in their current bedroom, to support Caden.
Despite its modernity, the Rohr family home feels warm. "Everyone tends to come here because we have the space, and the kids love it," observes Naomi.
