Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle's Jason Sangha ruled out of Sheffield Shield match after suffering a concussion

Updated October 5 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW have suffered a blow after Newcastle batsman Jason Sangha was ruled out with concussion midway through the Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.