After a tentative period in the arts as Newcastle found its post-COVID feet, the return of the New Annual Festival this spring was a welcome breath of fresh air. This year's festival program encompassed an ambitious array of performances, exhibitions, installations, and events, curated by arts producer Adrian Burnett who is a former dancer and choreographer of international acclaim. It seems fitting that someone with extensive experience in dance was just the person to inject the city with a fresh new rhythm.
"I come from a dance background, but I wanted to extend my curation further than just the dance genre. Really, I was aiming for a sense of embodiment throughout all the artworks," said Burnett of his vision for this year's festival theme. "So, a work like Justin Shoulder's Titan Arum for example, with an exhibition, installation, and performance is an excellent example of a visual work that is shown through and by the body in different ways."
This emphasis on embodiment throughout the program had the dual effect of encouraging diverse forms of participation from Newcastle audiences. "Embodiment was central to me also due to audiences coming back out after what everybody's been through over the last few years. I wanted everybody getting back into the city and finding that sense of assembly."
The energy was palpable amongst audiences as they engaged with the exciting array of art forms, artists, and stories featured in the 2022 New Annual program.
Although by no means solely dance focused, the many high quality dance-nased performances attracted large audiences: the restaging of Naarm/Melbourne-based choreographic powerhouse Stephanie Lake's seminal Colossus on the dancers of Sydney Dance Company's pre-professional Program prompted an enthusiastic standing ovation on their opening night; the surprisingly touching physical theatre work Trolleys by Shaun Parker and Co drew big crowds into its world of unexpected shopping cart romance; and Shoulder's family-friendly Titan Arum captivated with its biomorphic sculptures, mystical movements, and eerie soundscape by renowned electronic artist Corin Ileto.
Burnett anticipates this will set a precedent for future iterations of the festival.
"I hope they'll be inspired, and excited by the new artists or acts they've encountered. I'd like the audiences of Newcastle to feel a sense of ownership and pride for the festival, and for the festival's future."
nternationally acclaimed Eora/Sydney-based artist Deborah Kelly's multi-dimensional CREATION was undoubtedly in line with Burnett's aspiration for artistic work that would inspire, connect, and engage the people of Newcastle.
Spread across an exhibition, workshops, a procession, and a performance, Kelly's provocation to imagine a joyous new world of radical love, environmental awareness, and freedom of expression manifested in multidisciplinary and participatory worldbuilding.
Drawing on religious ritual and incorporating video, sculpture, poetry, dance, song, costume, and liturgies of empowerment, Kelly's CREATION not only brought audiences together, but also Novocastrian makers, through collaborating with local singers, poet Kerri Shying, and Catapult Dance.
Featuring dance from the youngsters of Catapult's Flipside program alongside company artists, Kelly's work was a great opportunity to see Newcastle's home-grown dance in a cross-disciplinary context.
Catapult's own festival contribution was new full-length work Grappling for the Edge, by director Cadi McCarthy, which featured six early-career contemporary dance artists and a new score performed live by Newcastle composer and musician Zackari Watt. Dealing with both local and global political issues, the hard hitting physical theatre piece demonstrated the skill of the dance artists in tackling challenging topics with finesse and determination.
The closing act of the festival was the unforgettable Aftermath by Meeanijn/Brisbane's Australasian Dance Collective. Headed by the formidable Amy Hollingsworth, the intimate company of six dance artists specialise in bringing new and innovative choreographies to Queensland's stages, and their fierce energy stole the show on Sunday night.
Burnett's involvement of the ensemble affirms his desire to establish Newcastle as a home for boundary-pushing art. Choreographed collaboratively between Hollingsworth and company artist Jack Lister and featuring a live electronic score by composer and musician Danny Harle, Aftermath united technical contemporary dance with edgy club moves, getting the whole audience grooving in their seats and wishing it wasn't a Sunday night so they could continue the party.
"It's a piece that invites audiences in," Hollingsworth said of Aftermath. "The music is just incredible, it's been described as part-rave, part-gig. I hope it will be the start of a long and fruitful relationship with Newcastle audiences."
