"I come from a dance background, but I wanted to extend my curation further than just the dance genre. Really, I was aiming for a sense of embodiment throughout all the artworks," said Burnett of his vision for this year's festival theme. "So, a work like Justin Shoulder's Titan Arum for example, with an exhibition, installation, and performance is an excellent example of a visual work that is shown through and by the body in different ways."