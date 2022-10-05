MANY theatre shows in Newcastle and the Hunter had to be cancelled or postponed from late September last year when COVID-19 forced the closure of most venues.
So it is pleasing to see that eight theatre shows being staged by companies in Newcastle and Maitland, are going ahead during a bumper October season.
Newcastle team, The Very Popular Theatre Company, are presenting Jersey Boys.
The globally-popular musical looks at the true-life story of the renowned singer Frankie Valli and his supporting musical team The Four Seasons and how they reacted to each other offstage.
It was originally booked for a Newcastle Civic Theatre season from October 8 to 23 last year.
This year's go-ahead season has similar dates, opening on Friday, October 7, at 7.30pm, and having 10 more performances that are a mix of 2pm and 7.30pm shows, until Saturday, October 22.
The musical includes many Jersey Boy hits, among them Can't Take My Eyes Off You and Walk Like a Man.
Seasoned performer, Ross Chisari will lead the cast as the charismatic frontman Frankie Valli, while CONDA-nominee Jarrod Sansom, local theatre stalwart Luke Power and Very Popular Theatre Company debutant Thomas James round out the other members of The Four Seasons.
The other October shows include two being staged by Maitland teams with young actors that opened last night - Upstage Youth Theatre's Drum Roll Please: It's Stevie Louise and Maitland Repertory Theatre's Stuart Little.
The Maitland season of Drum Roll Please: It's Stevie Louise is the premiere of a play by Sydney-based playwright Tanya Hennessy adapted from a children's novel she wrote.
Hennessy grew up in Eleebana, and was trained as an actor by teacher, Ann Croger, when she was a student at the Hunter School of the Performing Arts.
Croger subsequently founded Maitland's Upstage Youth Theatre, so Hennessy was pleased to let her premiere the show.
The central character is a girl who wants to be a performer and tries to persuade friends to join her, with all of them having very different natures and views.
The show, which has two large casts of young performers and is being staged in the intimate venue of Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
Drum Roll Please: It's Stevie Louise sold out all of its performances more than a week before it opened, with 350 people coming to see the show.
Stuart Little is the annual Maitland Repertory production for its young actors, with the title character a young boy who looks like a mouse and acts very much like one when he interacts with his New York parents and other children and adults.
The play was adapted by playwright Joseph Robinette from an American children's novel of the same title that was written in 1945 by E.B. Wright, a novelist who fell asleep on a train while travelling to New York and dreamt of a mouse who was fully dressed in dapper clothing with a hat and cane.
In the novel, Stuart is a young boy who is only five centimetres tall.
While the onstage Stuart has to be larger, he still needs to bring out the boy's mouse nature, initially having to try to get the family's pet cat, Snowbell, to be his friend, and getting attracted to a free female bird, Margalo.
Stuart Little, which runs for a brisk 90 minutes including an interval, has 2pm and 7.30pm shows this Friday and a 7.30pm show on Saturday.
Stuart Little will continue its season on Friday, October 14, Saturday, October 15, and Friday, October 21, plus a 2pm show on Sunday, October 16.
The production is directed by renowned actor Campbell Knox, who recently turned 20.
Maitland Repertory Theatre is in High Street, opposite Maitland Town Hall. Tickets for the show are $20, with an $18 concession price for groups of 10 or more.
Book online at www.mrt.org.au, or ring 0466 332 766 (10am to 2pm daily).
Newcastle Theatre Company is premiering Newcastle writer and journalist Scott Bevan's The Rest is Silence at its Lambton theatre, with a season from October 8 to 22.
It focuses on a young man, Daniel Clemens (Rory Pollock), who wants to be an actor, but can only get work delivering eulogies at funerals, with people reacting in different ways to him.
When he is hired to write a eulogy by a terminally-ill old man, Bedford Hughes (Barry Shepherd) - a university lecturer who has terminal cancer and wants to control what is said about his past when he's dead - he gets involved in the interactions between other family members.
Clemens is also auditioning to play Hamlet in a production by esteemed young director Kate (Connie Voisey-Barlin) who it turns out is Hughes' estranged daughter.
Shepherd is a renowned Newcastle performer who retired from acting three decades ago.
He found it to be a fascinating play after reading a copy that Bevan gave to him hoping that he would play Bedford.
Shepherd gave Bevan the details of several Newcastle venues that might be interested in staging the play.
The other actors are Wendy Ratcliffe as Dan's mum, Craig Barnes as his father, and Leanne Guihot as one of Dan's clients.
The play, directed by Claire Williams and Phillip Ross, has 8pm Saturday, Wednesday and Friday sessions from Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 22, plus 2pm Sunday matinees on October 9 and 16.
Tickets: Adult $35, concession and student $30, groups of 10-plus $25.
For bookings email newrep@bigpond.net.au or phone 4952 4958.
