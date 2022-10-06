Greg Prichard: Can anyone prevent a Penrith three-peat?

NOW the 2022 premiership has finished the way it looked for a long time like it would finish, we turn our eyes to next season and search for those challengers that might seriously dent Penrith's bid for a three-peat.
But I'm here to tell you, having conducted a preliminary examination myself, there's not an enormous amount of hope out there for fans of the other 15 - sorry, 16 now, almost forgot to factor in those new kids on the block, the Dolphins - clubs in the NRL.
I'm not saying there's no hope. There's always hope. All of the variables inevitably come into play when teams go out there and square off against each other.
The problem is, though, most of the other clubs already look incapable of bridging the gap between themselves and the standard set by the Panthers. Even if that standard lowers a bit it's still going to be very difficult, because in the end Penrith finished so far ahead of the rest of the pack it wasn't funny. Except for them.
The other clubs would never admit it, because elite competition is supposed to be about rising to new levels. And to say so would be viewed as an admission that their own set-up, and their own playing roster, simply isn't good enough on its own.
But surely some of them must be hoping, somewhere in the dark recesses of their minds, that the Panthers are going to drop a peg or two.
Because the reason they've now played in three straight grand finals and won the last two is that they've set the standard so incredibly high.
When they beat South Sydney in last year's grand final they were still in the process of becoming that complete, dominant team. This year . . . Well, you saw it. They powered through the finals series like an absolute juggernaut.
They simply could not be stopped by mere mortals and even though a 16-point winning margin against Parramatta in the grand final was sizeable, it wasn't a true indication of the difference between the two sides. That was far greater.
The 28-0 the Panthers led by before their thoughts presumably turned to the enormity of their feat and what the post-match celebrations might be like and they slackened off enough to allow the Eels two late tries, was a genuine reflection.
Penrith absorbed what Parramatta threw at them early, very quickly got on top and then came off the back of their physical dominance to develop attacking opportunities. They didn't score off all of them, but more than enough.
And when your defence is as good as Penrith's, how many points is enough? The game was definitely over by half-time, when they led 18-0. But, in reality, it was probably over midway through the first half, when they led 10-0 before adding a penalty goal and a converted try to their first-half haul.
The Eels had adopted the obvious and necessary tactic of trying to get to Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary on his clearing kicks and bombs, and did manage to at least annoy him a couple of times by going on with the tackle after he had kicked, but that was it.
Soon enough, the Panthers were consistently powering their way downfield and the Eels were still backpedalling in defence by the time the play-the-ball was happening. Trying to get to Cleary in time to put genuine pressure on him became an impossible dream.
The first thing people point at when discussion turns to next year is that Penrith have lost two of their star players - second-rower Viliame Kikau and hooker Api Koroisau - to other clubs.They'll be hard to replace.
But when you talk about the Panthers, above everything else you must consider the systems and processes they have installed under Ivan Cleary as coach. The strength and power of the organisation is not even remotely about just one or two players, no matter how good they might be.
It's about Penrith as a whole and everyone at the club will have the utmost belief in its ability to accommodate for those losses faster than any other club and display increased strengths in other areas to help make up the difference if necessary.
Don't forget, the Panthers also won the NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg and SG Ball competitions this year.
It's reasonable to assume they've got a few pretty good players coming through.
Parramatta made the grand final and are losing more regulars from their team to other clubs than the Panthers are.
Get on the internet and have a look at the player gains and losses for each club heading into next season. You will be flat out finding a roster among the clubs you might consider to be genuine contenders that has improved.
Maybe Sydney Roosters, with Brandon Smith coming. But the Roosters have their own issues with some of their players having allowed emotion and ill-discipline to contribute towards their elimination at the hands of Souths in the first week of the finals.
Penrith, to use the best example, are far too composed to bring themselves undone like that.
The other contenders have either lost a bit or at best held steady on their rosters and will be relying on further improvement from existing stocks. The Panthers, meanwhile, look set to motor on like the machine that they are.
No club has won three straight premierships since Parramatta in 1981-82-83, but it's a very realistic goal for the Panthers to achieve that feat. And a massive challenge for the other clubs to somehow stop them.
