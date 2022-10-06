The Gardens record-breaker French Martini has a Melbourne Cup campaign on the horizon but Friday night's $40,000 Black Top final holds a special place for Newcastle owner Adam Brandt.
Fresh from a rare sub 29-second performance in last week's heats, Million Dollar Chase finalist French Martini will challenge for the group-2 title at Brandt's home track.
The two-year-old black bitch, trained by Peter Lagogiane, stopped the clock in 28.96s to become the second runner at the same meeting to eclipse the venue's best time over 515 metres.
"It's a big thrill to be in a home final. Even breaking the record at the home track. It's very exciting and I can't believe it," Brandt told the Newcastle Herald.
Having been away on holidays at Fingal Bay for the qualifier, Georgetown-based Brandt said his family would likely be joined at The Gardens by up to 30 supporters.
Although drawing box seven, Brandt says "if she can come out and run like she did last week she's in with a show but it's a hard race".
Gatlin was listed as the $2.50 favourite with TAB on Thursday while Richmond Vale trainer Jason Mackay is eyeing a fourth Black Top crown via Fat Boy's Dream.
Brandt said French Martini's "next target is the Melbourne Cup" with the 2022 edition welcoming an increased $1 million prizemoney. Next month's series at Sandown Park culminates with a $650,000-to-the-winner final on November 26.
"I keep thinking surely she can't make another one, but everything she's been in she's made. She's a good one," Brandt said.
