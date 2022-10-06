Racing: Scone picks up washed-out Kembla Grange meeting

Scone will host a transferred-race meeting on Saturday after ongoing wet weather saw the original program washed out at Kembla Grange.
The Upper Hunter track, rated a soft six, became the alternate venue with the Illawarra course deemed unsuitable for racing.
"Kembla Grange has been deemed unsuitable for racing after receiving 37 millimetres of rain over the past 24 hours and 111mls during the week with further forecasts for more rain," Racing NSW released in a statement on Thursday.
"The only distance amendments are the original 1500 metre races to now be conducted over 1600m."
Newcastle trainers Jason Deamer, Kris Lees and Dale Wagstaff each have runners entered in the Coolmore Provincial Class 1 Handicap (1200m).
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.