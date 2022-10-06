Newcastle Herald
Rugby League: Knights legend Paul Harragon 'proud' of Newcastle's inaugural NRLW premiers

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
Knights props Caitlan Johnston and Millie Boyle with the NRLW premiership trophy back in Newcastle on Sunday night. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

PAUL Harragon knows the feeling and 25 years on he wants the club's inaugural NRLW premiership to not only provide hope, but also help galvanize the Newcastle Knights.

