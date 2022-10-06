PAUL Harragon knows the feeling and 25 years on he wants the club's inaugural NRLW premiership to not only provide hope, but also help galvanize the Newcastle Knights.
Harragon, more affectionately known by his nickname Chief, was the first Knights captain to hold aloft a first-grade trophy on grand-final day back in 1997 when the men's team upset favourites Manly.
And, like many others across the Hunter, the inspirational leader was tuned into watch the 2022 decider and saw Knights women's skipper Millie Boyle somewhat follow in those famed red-and-blue footsteps.
Newcastle's NRLW squad, who have since received the keys to the city from lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, beat Parramatta 32-12 at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
"Ultimately, when something like that happens, it gives hope to everyone in the club and in the community," Harragon told the Newcastle Herald.
"Not just the kids coming through on the pathway and girls seeing they can play in the big time and sleep in their own bed in this area.
"But it also harmonises the club, galvanizes everyone. It was a pretty big moment and just what we needed."
IN THE NEWS:
In the men's competition it has been a largely lean period for the Knights, last making a title showdown in 2001 and collecting multiple wooden spoons since.
In the NRLW ranks Newcastle only kicked off in 2022, going from last to first in the space of two seasons held inside the same 12 months.
"Anyone involved in the inaugural year of a club, it's special," Harragon said.
"For those girls to go through and claim victory won't be forgotten. That's going to set a standard and a culture for everyone else to follow. It's a really special time for them."
Harragon described the performance as "the Newcastle way", referencing the Knights' building blocks of "tough, tackle, tomorrows" and adding "the girls did everything the club really stands for, I'm so proud of them".
He applauded the coaching staff, having only gathered together two months ago, saying "to formulate that in such a short period of time, it doesn't just come".
The former NSW and Australian prop was also impressed by Knights halfback Jesse Southwell, saying "she could be the next Joey" in reference to former Newcastle No.7 and rugby league immortal Andrew Johns.
A record crowd of 42,921 attended the NRLW grand final.
Meanwhile, following the Knights' victory, eight junior clubs from the greater Hunter region are poised to collect $5000 each courtesy of a Telstra promotion.
Newcastle players nominated recipients: Bobbi Law (Nelson Bay Marlins), Southwell (Kotara Bears), Caitlan Johnston (Windale Eagles), Olivia Higgins (Raymond Terrace Magpies), Yasmin Clydsdale (Scone Thoroughbreds), Kayla Romaiuk (Kurri Kurri Bulldogs), Tayla Predebon (Gloucester Magpies), Caitin Moran (Muswellbrook Rams).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.