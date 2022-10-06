Weather is not looking too grand for fishing this weekend, but there will be options.
It will be wet Saturday, but fishable, particularly in the estuaries, with not that much wind forecast and temps relatively balmy.
Sunday, the mercury will dip and things will be a bit more grim with a southerly blowing in hard to add to the rain.
On the plus side, Daylight Savings means more scope for an afternoon cast. And heading into a full moon on Monday there's reasonable expectations the fish will be on the chew.
"I think with that full moon approaching, it'll only be another seven to 10 days before we see that first prawn run of the year in Lake Macquarie, and that's always a trigger event for summer fishing," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point said. "The build-up to the prawn run will also gee-up the whiting which have already been on the go this week, both in the lake and Newcastle Harbour. Same with bream."
The one silver lining to the rain is it seems to have been flushing prawns out up in the Myall Lakes system and in Stockton.
Those hardy anglers who take on the estuary on Saturday should target bream, whiting and flathead based on a flurry of solid reports this week.
"There's also a chance of a school mulloway," Jason said. "We've seen a few caught on lures in the lake over the holiday, and there's been some monsters coming off Stockton beach."
Having said that, Teralba Lakesiders gun Randal Mason hit the lake this week with his mate Kenny and although they got a nice catch of bream and one by-catch kingie, they did not sight a mulloway.
"It's been five months since I sighted a jew, which is my longest run," Randal quipped. "I'm starting to think they're extinct."
There were a million salmon off the back of Pelican airport in the lake over the weekend.
"They have vacated Swansea channel and are just finning around on the surface back behind the islands," Jason said. "With a little bit of rain, it might start to move those guys off."
Squid have been patchy but again, the prawn run should trigger them up soon.
Tailor have been about in the lake but not in big schools.
"They have been more prevalent off the inshore reefs mixed in with trevally, bream, squire and the odd bonito, which is a bit of a surprise," Jason said.
"Guys have still been getting kings down off the Texas, but Saturday and Sunday won't be that flash for offshore once that low pressure kicks in.
"The rocks might be the go if the swell drops off. We've seen plenty of drummer and luderick action."
Newcastle Harbour is a bit coloured up from all the rain but is fishing really well for flathead and big whiting this week. There's been a few nice bream lurking in and around structure at places like Carrington. Stockton beach has been producing bream and tailor.
In close off Newcastle the snapper and flathead have been on the chew.
Freshwater impoundments are fishing well heading into the Lowrance Native Classic bass fishing tournament at Lake Glenbawn from October 15 next week.
Young Ollie Thomson and his big brother Archie have been hauling in the yellowbelly at St Clair through the school holidays with their dad Travis.
DPI will host a Gone Fishing day at Summerland Point Reserve on Sunday from 10:30am-2pm in partnership with Summerland Sporties Fishing Club.
The brined pilchards from Tackle World Port Stephens are doing the job off the beach this week.
One satisfied angler pulled in a very healthy snapper off Shoal Bay using the wonder bait.
"Yeah that was pretty incredible," Brent "Hammer" Hancock said.
"But you do get the odd surprise like that round 'Shoal-ie'. Snapper have been very good this week actually. Inside the bay, off the breakwalls, and outside, when you can get out."
Young Nash Gundy, bagged a snapper double fishing Nelson Bay over the weekend. It was his first ever reds, and capped a golden week for Nash who is also a Penrith Panthers tragic.
School holiday anglers have also been getting into the bream, flathead and silver trevally.
"We've got a Kids Comp going and the entries have been piling in," Brent said.
Looking to the weekend, things look damp, but Brent has a plan.
"Saturday might be fishable, just wear a raincoat. Sunday a low pressure looks like it's forming but it won't matter - Bathurst is on."
