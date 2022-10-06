Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Estuary beckons as Hunter anglers brace for another wet weekend

By Simon Walker
October 6 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Jayden Green wins the prize this week for this 47cm bream caught in Newcastle Harbour last week.

Weather is not looking too grand for fishing this weekend, but there will be options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Fishing and Boating
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.