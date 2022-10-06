"I think with that full moon approaching, it'll only be another seven to 10 days before we see that first prawn run of the year in Lake Macquarie, and that's always a trigger event for summer fishing," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point said. "The build-up to the prawn run will also gee-up the whiting which have already been on the go this week, both in the lake and Newcastle Harbour. Same with bream."