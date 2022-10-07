Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Review: Airness proves just how hard an act air guitar is to execute well

By Jack Madden
October 7 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roger Ly yelling at Richard Murray in Airness. Picture by Peter Stoop

In Chelsea Marcantel's Airness, a group of air guitar enthusiasts from across Australia are competing for a place in the national championships - enter Nina (Bec Kynaston), a so-called real guitarist, who doesn't know the first thing about shredding, slaying, or melting anyone's face off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.