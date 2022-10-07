In Chelsea Marcantel's Airness, a group of air guitar enthusiasts from across Australia are competing for a place in the national championships - enter Nina (Bec Kynaston), a so-called real guitarist, who doesn't know the first thing about shredding, slaying, or melting anyone's face off.
She is ultimately naive to the passion and true craft behind an authentic air guitar performance, and she is promptly taken under the wing of Shreddy Eddy (James Chapman, who also co-directs) and his friends.
The script is a touch too colour-by-numbers by the end, with Nina undergoing a Mary-Sue arc in which she wins top prize and gets the guy while her cheating ex goes down in flames.
Knock and Run Theatre's production puts the play's built-in limitations under the microscope.
Admittedly, none of the cast members are particularly dazzling at air guitar, with commitment to the bit the likelier talent.
It's the kind of quirky premise that really serves the character actors among the cast's ranks, at which point it can be delightful - such is the case of Richard Murray, who plays Facebender, the eldest of the competitors, a father who has struggled in the past but is now trying to do right by his daughter.
It's these moments of earnestness ensconced in the goofier deliveries that infuse the show with the heart and charm it sorely needs.
Roger Ly, as Golden Thunder, and Megan Kennedy, as the announcer, also understand their assignments, managing to milk the crowd-pleasing material.
The other characters - Eddy and Nina included - fall a little flat as they try to deliver less ironic material, including musings on the power of rock to connect with a person that we've heard in a million movies before.
The cast also includes Samantha Lambert as Cannibal Queen and Marty Worrall as D Vicious.
The show also has intermittent musical numbers in the form of air guitar performances, including Quiet Riot's "Cum on Feel the Noize" and Joe Satriani's "Crowd Chant", which, as illustrated above, suffer from a certain skill issue, but are still fun interludes and comprise elevated lighting work (designed by Jacob Hardwood) all the same.
All in all, Airness is endearing mindless fun with a good predictable ending - much like the act of air guitar, it's a perfectly safe way to spend your time.
