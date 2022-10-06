Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Library for All's Our Yarning workshop looks to share local First Nations stories through children's books

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
October 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Mark Lock and Anneke Barnes at Hudson Street Hum on Thursday for the Our Yarning children's book writing workshop. Picture by Marina Neil

A WORKSHOP for budding children's book authors ran for the first time in Hamilton this week, with a focus on First Nations stories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.