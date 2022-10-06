Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

The Grain Store, winner of best brewery venue in regional NSW, celebrates Oktoberfest

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:49am, first published 2:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bavarian style food is on offer at The Grain Store for Oktoberfest.

Fresh from winning the NSW Regional Award for Best Wine Bar/Brewery & Boutique Sprits at the NSW Restaurant & Catering Awards, Corey Crooks' venue, The Grain Store in Newcastle East, is celebrating Okotberfest in style after two years of pandemic lockdowns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.