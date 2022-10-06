Fresh from winning the NSW Regional Award for Best Wine Bar/Brewery & Boutique Sprits at the NSW Restaurant & Catering Awards, Corey Crooks' venue, The Grain Store in Newcastle East, is celebrating Okotberfest in style after two years of pandemic lockdowns.
Crooks claims it is "the most traditional Oktoberfest held in the Hunter".
There is a Bavarian menu all day Thursday, with all 21 beer taps pouring imported Bavarian and local independent Oktoberfest beers.
On Friday the venue will feature the Munich Dance Troupe and "Omm-Pah music" from Rockordian.
Saturday's schedule includes matinee dance performance and live music all day from Rockordian and The Oompaholics, plus The Munich Dancers in the evening also.
The venue is set up in in full "bier hall" style, with plenty of seating. The Grain Store is not taking bookings - walk-ins only.
Lederhosen and dirndls welcome, Crooks says.
The Grain Store was also a finalist in the Best Tourism Restaurant in Regional NSW category (won by Mavis' Kitchen in Uki).
Other Hunter Region winners and finalists in the 2022 NSW Restaurant & Catering Awards were:
Regional NSW Restaurant of the Year: Bistro Molines, Mount View;
Regional NSW Caterer of the Year: Peterson House, Pokolbin;
OneMusic Excellence Award: Medowie Social, Medowie; (finalist, Say When Cafe, Woy Woy);
Consumer Vote Award: The Garden Eatery, Tea Gardens; (finalist, Vines Restaurant at Hollydene, Jerrys Plains);
Regional Wedding Caterer: Petersons House, Pokolbin; (finalists Fennel & Co, Hamilton; H & H Catering, Pokolbin);
Regional Events Caterer : Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley, Lovedale; (finalist, Peterson House, Pokolbin);
Regional Asian Restaurant of the Year: Nagisa, Newcastle; (finalist, the Garden Eatery, Tea Gardens);
Regional Breakfast Restaurant of the Year: Redsalt, Hunter Valley Crowne Plaza, Lovedale; (finalists Mockingbird Hunter Valley, Lovedale; The Cottage, Scone; The Point Cafe, Avoca Beach);
Regional Cafe of the Year: (finalists Mockingbird Hunter Valley, The Point Cafe);
Regional Contemporary Restaurant Formal:(finalists Boydell's, Morpeth; EXP Restaurant, Pokolbin; The Cowrie Restaurant, Terrigal);
Regional Contemporary Restaurant Informal: (finalist Goldfish Bar & Restaurant, Pokolbin);
Regional Indian: (finalist Spices 29 Goan Indian Restaurant, Woy Woy);
Regional Premium Dining: Bistro Molines, Mount View.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
