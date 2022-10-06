IT was very sad and alarming to watch many members of both the Parramatta and Penrith teams struggling to remember the words of our national anthem before the start of Sunday's grand final. Granted, some weren't born in Australia, but many of these will wish to complete their lives here. If people are going to accept the generosity of this great country and make a future here, surely, it is not too much to ask of them to at least mime a few lines. Standing there looking like a dying fish gasping for air is not an impressive sight.