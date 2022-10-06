Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Friday, October 7, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
October 6 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Northstars and the Knights NRLW team have been making the Hunter proud with their successes this year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

WITH two of our flagship sports teams in national competitions achieving great heights this year - the Northstars going down in a tight finish at the AIHL grand final and the NRLW Knights taking out a convincing win to claim the premiership - the tide may be turning for sport across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.